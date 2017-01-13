Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Hayden sworn in as new Johnson County Sheriff. Former Johnson County Commissioner and Sheriff’s Department deputy Calvin Hayden this week was sworn in as Johnson County’s 28th sheriff. Hayden succeeds Frank Denning, who retired after three terms in office. Hayden defeated Dennis Hammer and John Resman in the November election for the position.

Billy Sims barbecue coming to northern Overland Park in March. Billy Sims Barbecue, the namesake restaurant of the former Detroit Lions running back, will open a new location in Regency Park at 92nd Street and Metcalf Avenue in March. The restaurant, which features barbecued meat classics like brisket, pulled pork and chicken as dinner plates and sandwiches, will take over the space previously occupied by Pei Wei Asian Diner, which closed this past fall. [Billy Sims Barbecue opening soon in Overland Park — Kansas City Star]

