Merriam police ask for public’s assistance in identifying runaway teens

Merriam police say they are still looking for two juveniles who were last seen at the House of Hope , a residential program for troubled teen girls, at around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hannah Grace Hightower, 16, and Caitlin Nicole Pecks, 16, left the facility at 7044 Antioch Road and were observed running southbound from E. Frontage Road and 75th Street. Police say the two often go into businesses that have free wireless internet access. They are also known to travel to Independence and Kansas City, Mo., frequently. Police say they are particularly concerned about the girls’ safety with the coming inclement weather.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two girls should call the Merriam detectives unit at 913-322-5588.

FROM OUR SPONSORS: