KC Restaurant Week is here. See what participating NEJC eateries have on the menu

KC Restaurant Week, the annual celebration of the metro’s culinary culture — and a great time to eat out if you’re looking for a deal — starts today.

And while the weather may not make the idea of venturing out particularly enticing the next couple of days, northeast Johnson County residents shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a participating eatery.

Fourteen of the 136 metro restaurants offering special KC Restaurant Week menus are here in northeast Johnson County. Restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33 respectively, giving diners a few choices for each course.

Below is a list of all the area restaurants offering Restaurant Week menus. Restaurant week run through Jan. 22: