Will Schneider named 2017 Northman; Danny Presler, Spencer Dubois runners-up

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 12, 2017 11:55 am · Comments
Will Schneider.

Shawnee Mission North senior Will Schneider can add another milestone to what was already a pretty solid senior year. The standout quarterback, who set the all-time Kansas high school passing record this past fall as he led the Indians to their best football season in more than a decade, was named the 2017 Northman at halftime of Tuesday’s basketball game.

The award recognizes seniors who are recognized by their classmates to have demonstrated a positive impact on the school community. The senior class nominates 20 finalists for the award, and then the whole student body votes on the winner.

In addition to his role on the football team, Schneider was a member of the varsity basketball team that won the 2016 state title.

This year’s first runner up was Spencer Dubois, who is a member of the SM North football team and marching band. Second runner up was Danny Presler, who participates in football and track and is the manager of the boys basketball team.

Dubois (from left), Schneider and Presler with their awards. Photo via SM North boys basketball team on Twitter.

Categories : Awards and honors, Schools, SM North

