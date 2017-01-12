Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Prairie Village man charged for north Overland Park robbery

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 12, 2017 11:57 am · Comments
Jason Robson, 20.

A Prairie Village man is in Johnson County Jail on $50,000 bond after being charged with aggravated robbery stemming from an incident in northern Overland Park Tuesday.

Jason Michael Robson, 20, has a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court set for Jan. 19 after being arrested and taken to jail on Wednesday. Johnson County law enforcement officials allege Robson pulled a gun on a person who had gotten into the car he was riding in on 79th Street on Tuesday. The victim said he was walking along 79th Street when the car approached him. He recognized the occupants from a party he had attended, and accepted their offer of a ride. But once inside, one of the riders assaulted him and stole his backpack and cash.

The man was released from the car a few blocks later near 80th Street and Grandview Lane.

Court records show Robson has previously faced charges of misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

