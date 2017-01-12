Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 12, 2017 7:30 am · Comments
Photo by Jeff Stead/PrepsKC

Photo by Jeff Stead/PrepsKC

Miege grad Ryan Willis to transfer from KU to Virginia Tech. Bishop Miege graduate and two-year University of Kansas quarterback Ryan Willis is leaving Lawrence for Blackburg, Va. Willis plans to transfer from the Jayhawks program to become a Hokie. He has three years of eligibility and two years of playing time left in his college career. Willis is the younger brother of Shawnee Mission East basketball coach Lauren Lawrence. [Hokies add Kansas QB Transfer Ryan Willis — VT Scoop]

TallulahBelle’s Gallery moving from Park Place to downtown Overland Park. TallulahBelle’s Gallery, which sells handmade jewelry, bags, art and other items, will move from its currently location in Park Place to downtown Overland Park next month. [Retail updates for Brookside, Leawood and Overland Park — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission East Junior Achievement program featured. The Kansas City Star this week profiled a number of metro area Junior Achievement programs, including students from northeast Johnson County who have turned business ideas into operations that are up and running. [Getting down to business in the classroom — Kansas City Star]

