Lancer basketball programs raise money at eighth annual free throw derby

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · January 12, 2017 2:00 pm · Comments
Shawnee Mission East's Liam George attempts a free throw while Kelyn Bolton rebounds behind him. George made 232 free throws in 20 minutes.

Ben Dollar was straight money on Sunday night as he sank 285 free throws in 20 minutes at Shawnee Mission East basketball’s eighth annual Free Throw Derby.

SM East Free Throw Derby

Top Shooters
Girls
FR Kathleen Stanley- 171
SO Jordan Yowell- 227
JR Caroline Blubaugh- 237
SR Kyle Haverty- 277

Boys
FR Jack Slaughter- 256
SO David Murrell- 271
JR Ben Dollar- 285
SR Trevor Thompson- 255

Players from both the boys and girls basketball teams collected donations to raise money for the basketball programs. Players could ask for flat donations or ask for a donation per free throw.

Hopefully Dollar cashed in on his donations as he made the most out of everybody. Kyle Haverty was the top female shooter sinking 277 shots.

Liam George went door-to-door to his neighbors’ houses asking for donations in the range of 15 to 20 cents per shot. He was aiming for 250 makes, but settled for 232.

Shooting free throws for 20 minutes straight is difficult. Trust me, I know from experience.

Girls coach Lauren Lawrence asked me to shoot and I obliged even though it had been since 2003-04 since I played competitive basketball. Wearing jeans and boots, I was able to make 174 free throws.

I still have it.

My legs and arms were extremely fatigued so when a player goes to shoot free throws at the end of a 32-minute game, it’s not easy.

George said the event was good practice for he and the rest of the players.

“Toward the end you’re getting tired and you’re chucking up shots,” George said. “It helps that we’re in the gym shooting, but it’s not as fundamental as you’d like your free throws to be.”

