Lancer basketball programs raise money at eighth annual free throw derby

Ben Dollar was straight money on Sunday night as he sank 285 free throws in 20 minutes at Shawnee Mission East basketball’s eighth annual Free Throw Derby.

Girls

FR Kathleen Stanley- 171

SO Jordan Yowell- 227

JR Caroline Blubaugh- 237

SR Kyle Haverty- 277 Boys

FR Jack Slaughter- 256

SO David Murrell- 271

JR Ben Dollar- 285

SR Trevor Thompson- 255

Players from both the boys and girls basketball teams collected donations to raise money for the basketball programs. Players could ask for flat donations or ask for a donation per free throw.

Hopefully Dollar cashed in on his donations as he made the most out of everybody. Kyle Haverty was the top female shooter sinking 277 shots.

Liam George went door-to-door to his neighbors’ houses asking for donations in the range of 15 to 20 cents per shot. He was aiming for 250 makes, but settled for 232.

Shooting free throws for 20 minutes straight is difficult. Trust me, I know from experience.

Girls coach Lauren Lawrence asked me to shoot and I obliged even though it had been since 2003-04 since I played competitive basketball. Wearing jeans and boots, I was able to make 174 free throws.

I still have it.

My legs and arms were extremely fatigued so when a player goes to shoot free throws at the end of a 32-minute game, it’s not easy.

George said the event was good practice for he and the rest of the players.

“Toward the end you’re getting tired and you’re chucking up shots,” George said. “It helps that we’re in the gym shooting, but it’s not as fundamental as you’d like your free throws to be.”

