Josephine VanVleet, 101, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away January 12, 2017.

She was born in Douglas, AZ and lived in the Los Angeles area for most of her life. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Marian Van Vleet of Shawnee, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 23, 2017 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 75th St., Shawnee, KS. Visitation will precede the service at 10:15am. Interment in California later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Project Uplift, 1516 Prospect Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CremationCenterKC.com

