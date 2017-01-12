Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Engineers postpone planned Sunday demolition of CenturyLink building on account of predicted weather

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 12, 2017 2:32 pm · Comments
Crews have been at work preparing the former CenturyLink tower for demolition. Photo courtesy Sean Reilly, city of Overland Park.

Representatives of Burns & McDonnell, the company hired to carry out the demolition of the vacant former CenturyLink building at I-435 and Nall, on Thursday announced they would postpone the event on account of inclement weather predicted roll into the area Saturday and Sunday.

The implosion had been scheduled to take place at 5 a.m. this Sunday. With forecasts calling for the potential for nearly an inch of frozen rain Saturday evening and Sunday, crews made the call to delay. Spokeswoman Kristi Widmar said a group from the company would meet next week to set a new date for the implosion.

Overland Park had been planning to close off the surrounding roads, including I-435 at least a half hour ahead of the implosion with plans to have them completely reopened within an hour of the building coming down. Widmar noted that out of concerns for safety, the company would not be establishing a formal viewing area for the implosion when it occurs. Instead, they will stream the event live on the Burns & McDonnell Facebook page and encourage anyone interested to watch the event there.

