As Meadowbrook clubhouse falls, work on housing development begins

The Meadowbrook property in Prairie Village is the scene of plenty of activity these days — some of it apparent to passersby and some of it taking place behind the scenes.

Construction crews this week have been at work tearing down the former Meadowbrook clubhouse, which had served as the focal point for club activities since its completion in the mid-1970s. Here’s a look at a backhoe taking out part of the roof on Tuesday:

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District board last May approved a plan to construct a new $3.8 million activity center on the site of the former clubhouse.

Meanwhile, the central portion of the new luxury apartment complex, to be called “The Kessler,” continues to rise out of the ground on the eastern part of the land:

The concrete structure currently visible from the road will be the parking complex. Here’s an overhead view showing the footprint that the apartment complex will ultimately occupy, as well as a rendering of its exterior when completed:

There has also been a flurry of activity in marketing of the villa and single-family home lots that will fill out the housing portion of the development.

Realtors Sharon Barry and Sheri Dyer-Shaw are responsible for listing the 70 villa lots that will be built by Tom French Construction. Dyer-Shaw reported this week that the duo have seen reservations come in for 22 of the lots. Three have gone to contract with another contract pending. The price on the villas starts in the $700,000s. Average square footage on a villa home is 2,000 on the main floor, with the option to nearly double that to 4,000 by finishing the upstairs and lower level. Dyer-Shaw said she expects construction to begin on the first villa sometime this month.

Builders have also been taking reservations for the 53 single family home lots on the site. An overview of the status of those lots on the website that gives an overview of the entire project that was recently launched by Van Trust Real Estate shows that one of the lots has been sold and four have been reserved. Four homebuilders — RM Standard Construction, Ambassador Construction, Lambie Custom Homes and Holthaus Building, Inc. — have been given exclusive rights to build on the lots.