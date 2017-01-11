Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Mission’s Carl Casey named NAPA Kansas City Technician of the Year. Carl Casey, owner of Casey’s Auto Repair and Casey’s on the Drive in Mission, was named the NAPA Auto Parts Technician of the Year for Kansas City. The winner is selected by the number of nominations received by mechanics throughout the metro area. Casey has operated his Beverly Drive location since 2007 and opened the Johnson Drive location in the space where his father and uncle had for decades operated a Sinclair gas station.

Offers still rolling in. While Bishop Miege senior Jafar Armstrong is firmly committed to Missouri, the wide receiver picked up another offer on Tuesday, this one coming from Notre Dame. Don’t expect the Fighting Irish to be the final school to offer Armstrong either. A source close to Armstrong said Tuesday night Baylor should offer him later today.

Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area awards Johnson County Museum $5,000 for new exhibit. Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Park Service, this week announced it would provide a $5,000 grant to the Johnson County Museum Foundation for the creation of a new exhibit at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, which is scheduled to open in May. The exhibit, to be titled “Becoming Johnson County,” will provide an overview of the county’s history from 1825 through 2000.

A Beautiful Mess features Prairie Village home. A Beautiful Mess, the women’s lifestyle company founded by Springfield, Mo., sisters Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman, featured the home of Jaclyn Joslin, the interior designer who runs Coveted Home on the Plaza. [At home with Jaclyn Joslin in Prairie Village, Kansas — Coveted Home]

Yoder appointed as chair of House appropriations subcommittee. Rep. Kevin Yoder, who was elected to his fourth term in office in November, has been named Chairman of the House Legislative Branch Subcommittee on Appropriations. The body is primarily responsible for allocating money to fund the offices of members of the House of Representatives, as well as capitol security and operations.

Shawnee Mission West placed on brief lockdown in response to message on desk. Shawnee Mission West was placed on lockdown for approximately 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon as staff investigated a threatening message left on a desk at the school. [Shawnee Mission West H.S. placed on lockdown over safety concern — WDAF]