KMBC meteorologist Erin Little to join Shawnee Mission School District as director of media relations

The Shawnee Mission School Board this morning approved the hiring of two new director-level staff members to head district communications operations, including recently departed KMBC meteorologist Erin Little.

Little announced Jan. 2 that she was leaving the station where she had been a familiar face during weather segments since 2008. In her new role with the school district, Little will oversee media relations efforts and serve as spokeswomen. She’ll also have a role in the district’s media production education opportunities.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

The district has also hired northeast Johnson County native and Trozzolo Communications veteran Shawna Samuel to oversee all written communications from the district as well as marketing and branding efforts.

Both Little and Samuel will start in their roles with the district Feb. 6. Superintendent Jim Hinson said the district had initially planned to hire three individuals to handle the needed duties, but ultimately decided to hire just two.

The moves come three months after the district announced longtime Assistant Superintendent for Communications Leigh Anne Neal would be transitioning into a role leading early childhood education programs. Neal started her career in the district as a special education teacher and also spent time teaching kindergarten and third grade.