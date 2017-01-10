Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Shawnee Mission district working on new training program to address potential bias, foster inclusiveness

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 10, 2017 8:09 am · Comments
Superintendent Jim Hinson.

Superintendent Jim Hinson.

Saying that is an “issue that is really relevant in our society right now,” Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent said last month that his administration will present a report in January on how the district could better train staff members about identifying and handling potential bias in the classroom.

Hinson said the decision to create a professional development program focused on bias awareness came out of conversations the administration had with a variety of parties in the previous several weeks, including the National Education Association — Shawnee Mission.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

“Do we, in our community, which would be all of us, do we have bias that we may or may not be aware (of)?” Hinson asked at the Dec. 19 school board meeting. “We’ve talked about how do we treat each other in this society in which we live?…How do we have civil and productive conversations about difficult issues?”

District spokeswoman Leigh Anne Neal said the administration is at work on outlining a training program that would address how teachers and staff members can accommodate a variety of backgrounds and views in the classroom.

“The program would address a variety of topics related to bias awareness including civil and productive conversations regarding differences of opinion, cultural awareness, and diversity,” Neal said. “To address the needs, build awareness, and help educate all Shawnee Mission team members on this important topic, it was agreed that a plan for such a program should be developed as a collaborative effort with administration, NEA-SM, and community partners.”

The district faced significant criticism in November when the administration asked teachers to refrain from wearing safety pins in the classroom in the wake of the presidential election. Wearing a safety pin symbolizes a person’s support for members of the LGBT community, immigrants and other minority populations.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Schools, Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

Bishop Miege senior wide receiver Jafar Armstrong will pose a big threat to the Buhler defense on Saturday. Armstrong and teammate Landry Weber have combined for 2,165 yards receiving and 37 touchdowns.

Bishop Miege quarterback, receiver duo set state records

SM East senior Kyle Haverty scored 13 of her 23 points in the third quarter as she helped the Lady Lancers to their first win of the season.

Shawnee Mission East girls earn first win of the season as they force 29 turnovers

Shawnee Mission North senior Danny Bradley gets to the bucket late against Shawnee Mission East. He finished with 17 points in the win.

Bradley, Williams combine for 38 points as Shawnee Mission North stops skid against SM East

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.