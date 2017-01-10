Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission Health sets new record for most babies delivered at a metro hospital. Shawnee Mission Health’s Birth Center welcomed a record 5,092 babies in 2016, breaking last year’s record of 5,000. Shawnee Mission delivers more babies than any other hospital in the Kansas City metro. Among the deliveries in 2016 were 2,489 boys, 2,603 girls and 96 sets of multiples. Of interest, August — 40 weeks after the Royals won the 2015 World Series — saw the highest delivery count of any month at 465.

Johnson County Library Foundation receives grant from Kauffman Foundation. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation has announced an $87,000 gift to the Johnson County Library Foundation to support the library’s youth literacy and K-12 academic programs. The grant funding will be used throughout 2017 in four programs: 6 by 6 Ready to Read; Latino children literacy programs; Homework Help/Tutor.com; and Summer Reading.

