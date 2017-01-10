Bishop Miege quarterback, receiver duo set state records

The night before the Class 4A-I state championship game Bishop Miege wide receiver Jafar Armstrong was scrolling through Twitter and found out he was tied for the most touchdown receptions in a career.

He said it was a great way to end his career and breaking the record was some added motivation for the game against Buhler.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

“It was a post and Carter threw it and the guy tried to dive and tackle me, but he missed,” Armstrong said. “I took it 50 more yards. That touchdown and there was one sophomore year; we were playing in the state game and (Hayden) had just scored to get the momentum back. It was like 3rd and 15 and we were on our own 30-yard line. Ryan Willis zoomed a deep ball to me and I caught it and the whole stadium erupted. Those two definitely stand out to me.”

Armstrong finished his career with 45 touchdown receptions with 36 coming from Carter Putz over the past two seasons. Putz, who has thrown for 86 in his career is six away from tying the career record set by Silver Lake’s Shannon Kruger from 1994-97.

This season is a big reason why Putz is so close. He threw a state record 50 touchdowns. Putz said they knew about the record and coach Jon Holmes put him in for one final series to try and break it.

Putz added Armstrong and wide receiver Landry Weber are a big reason why his name is now in the record book.

“That was one of the biggest reasons I was able to break the record,” Putz said. “The line did a great job giving me time to look down field and make my reads. Our wide receivers and running backs — out of the backfield — did a great job of, once they got the ball, making plays and scoring touchdowns.

“There were definitely times in games when I feel it’s a good time to take a shot and I know Jafar is going to go up and get the ball no matter what. I’ll take some shots during the game and let him try and run under it and make a big play down the field.”

In addition to the career touchdown record, Putz is 2,409 yards away from the career passing record, which Shawnee Mission North’s Will Schneider broke this year.

But those, and breaking his own record next season, aren’t his focus.

“I want to have another great year, but trying to focus on winning games,” Putz said. “If records come, that’s great. All I want to do is win every game and bring home another state championship.”