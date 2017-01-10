Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

25 miles per hour speed limit now in effect on Johnson Drive in Mission

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 10, 2017 11:55 am · Comments

Speed_Limit-25-Johnson-Drive

Crews from Mission Public Works this morning replaced the 30 miles per hour speed limit signs with 25 miles per hour signs, effectively dropping the speed limit through the city’s main business corridor.

The move was approved by the Mission City Council in December after mounting concerns about the speed of motorists along Johnson Drive, where pedestrians crossing the street to get from one shop to another are common, as are cars backing out onto the road from diagonal parking slots.

The city began exploring options for increasing safety along Johnson Drive in October, when Mayor Steve Schowengerdt convened a committee to review recommendations from consultant Olsson Associates.

Comment
