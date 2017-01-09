Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Tiffany Town closing its doors at the Village Shops after 52 years in business

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 9, 2017 10:23 am · Comments
Owner Bob Harsh says he decided it was time to retire after 52 years of running the card shop in Prairie Village.

One of the mainstays of the Village Shops for more than a half century is closing its doors.

Tiffany Town owner Bob Harsh said he made the final decision to close the store last Thursday after coming to an impasse on negotiations for a new lease. He said that while the landlord had offered terms that could have made renewing a lease or moving to a smaller space at the center attractive, uncertainty surrounding center-wide issues like the fees tenants will pay to maintain common areas ultimately proved too much. Moreover, Harsh said he’s found it increasingly difficult to work with Hallmark, his main product supplier.

“There just aren’t many independent card stores left,” he said. “You’ve got a Hallmark store at 95th and Mission, and so you’re competing against your supplier. It just doesn’t work.”

Tiffany Town has already started a 20 percent off “Retirement Sale” to clear inventory. The final day of the lease is Feb. 28. Harsh indicated that the store would stay open until inventory was gone.

Harsh, now 75, opened his store — then called “Bob’s Card and Party Shop” — at the shops as a 22 year old back in 1964. It moved into its current location in 1977.

“It’s sad,” he said. “It’s been our life for 52 years. But Thanksgiving, you’re in here working. Christmas, you’re in here working. I decided it was time to retire.”

Tiffany Town was the third longest running business at the shopping center behind Spangler’s and Bruce Smith Drugs. Bill Spangler, now 94, opened his store at the shops in 1954. Bruce Smith Drugs faces an uncertain future after closing its doors for what was supposed to be a few weeks so it could reorganize in November. It remains closed and its owners are facing legal action from the landlord for back rent and other fees.

Harsh celebrated 50 years in business in 2014.

Tiffany Town is taking 20 percent off its merchandise as part of the "Retirement Sale."

Categories : Business closings, Village Shops

