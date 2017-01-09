Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Overland Park family transforms their backyard into a practice course for youth cyclocross racers

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 9, 2017 11:55 am · Comments
Young cyclists navigate the Jonas family's backyard cyclocross course in Overland Park.

Young cyclists navigate the Jonas family’s backyard cyclocross course in Overland Park.

The mercury on the thermometer in the shade of Donald and Christina Jonas’s backyard was just barely flirting with 20 degrees Saturday morning as the youngsters mounted their bikes. You’d figure most 8 or 10 year olds would have preferred the warmth of the living room, where Donald poked at a fire, to the frigid outdoors. But this was the kids’ last chance to ride on the Jonases’ northern Overland Park cyclocross course this season. A little snow wasn’t going to stop them.

For the past six years, Donald has transformed his roomy backyard into a 500-meter practice course for cyclocross racing. Each Thursday during the cyclocross season, he opens up the yard and his home to families with kids who want to get started in the sport. The Donderdag! Youth Cyclocross Clinic, as he calls it, is open to young riders of all experience levels and ages.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

The genesis of the clinic came back when the Jonases’ son Isaac, a 2014 Shawnee Mission North graduate who now works as a mechanic at Casey’s Auto Repair in Mission, was still in middle school. After his aunt sat next to a Kansas City cyclocross evangelist on a flight home from Europe, she suggested Isaac might want to look into the sport, which sends riders around a kind of obstacle course where they are forced to dismount and carry their bikes over barriers or up steep hills. Soon enough, he was hooked, and Christina was shuttling Isaac to races on weekends. Eventually, Donald took an interest in the sport and started racing himself.

“As soon as I rode my first cyclocross race, I really connected with it,” Donald said. “I started putting stuff up in the backyard just out of my own basic interest — just little barriers and tape. And they were making fun of me. They called it a crime scene.”

But the clinic quickly took off. On a typical Thursday clinic during the season, which runs for 15 weeks during the fall and winter, two or three dozen young riders may show up at the Jonases’ house to ride the backyard course, which features a log bridge, concrete barriers and sharp turns. The clinic is open to all riders, regardless of whether they’re affiliated with a team or not.

“This yard, what we do here is we coach kids and we coach their parents to go to the local cyclocross races,” he said.

Scott King, a father to boys ages 10 and 8 who zipped around the course Saturday, said the sport provides a unique opportunity for families to compete together. King races as well, and loves being able to have his kids participating in the same sport as he does.

“It’s a thing you can go out and spend all day on a Saturday — the kids race, the dads race, the moms race,” he said. “It’s a cool event. I’ve never done a sport like that before where me and the kids are on the same course doing the same thing. No matter how big the hills are, no matter how crazy, they’re going to do the same thing the adults do — and generally love it. The ride home we’ve always got great stories.”

You can find out more about the Jonases’ Donderdag! clinic at their Facebook page here.

Donald Jonas, standing, has transformed his backyard into a cyclocross course for six years.

Donald Jonas, standing, has transformed his backyard into a cyclocross course for six years.

Cyclocross-Backyard

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Overland Park, Sports

Comments

Comments

Related

Shawnee Mission North senior Danny Bradley gets to the bucket late against Shawnee Mission East. He finished with 17 points in the win.

Bradley, Williams combine for 38 points as Shawnee Mission North stops skid against SM East

Shawnee Mission East senior Will Schmidt

Senior Spotlight: Shawnee Mission East’s Will Schmidt passes time with a rare hobby

Shawnee Mission East's Justin Schuman has control of Leavenworth's Curtis Colston. Schuman would go on to pin Colston in the third period.

Shawnee Mission East wrestling drops dual, out-pins Leavenworth

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.