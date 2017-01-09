Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Patients honor retiring Prairie Village dentist after decades of service. Dozens of patients of Dallas Ziegenhorn, DDS, honored the retiring dentist last week as he prepares to leave the profession after practicing for 50 years. The reception was initially slated to be held at his clinic at 75th Street and Nall Avenue, but response to the invitation was so overwhelming that they moved the event to the hall at Asbury United Methodist Church across the street. Jason Beckman, DDS, will be taking over Ziegenhorn’s practice.

Last day to alert Deffenbaugh if you still have their carts in Prairie Village. Deffenbaugh will make its final pass to collect carts from Prairie Village residents tomorrow. If you still have a cart that you need to have Deffenbaugh pick up, you must alert the company by noon today. Contact Deffenbaugh at 913-631-3300 or [email protected]. Residents must have their carts placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

