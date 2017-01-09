Fuzzy’s Taco Shop coming to 95th and Antioch in March

Attention, Tex-Mex lovers: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the Fort Worth-based purveyor of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more, is set to open a new location at 95th Street and Antioch in just a couple of months.

The company’s corporate office confirmed last week that the new location at 8909 W 95th St. in Overland Park — in the same building as Johnny’s Tavern at the southwest corner of the intersection of 95th Street and Antioch — should open in March.

Fuzzy’s currently has two metro area locations, one at 101st Street and Wornall in southern Kansas City, Mo., and one at 133rd Street and Metcalf in southern Overland Park. The local franchisee also owns a location in Lawrence.

Fuzzy’s said it expects for additional franchise locations in the Kansas City area in the coming years.