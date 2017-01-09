Bradley, Williams combine for 38 points as Shawnee Mission North stops skid against SM East

SM North 50, SM East 44 FROM OUR SPONSORS: Leading Scorers

SM East

Shoemann- 16

Thompson- 12

George- 7 SM North

Williams- 21

Bradley- 18

Conaway- 5

Danny Bradley was all smiles on Friday night, even after he messed up a wide-open dunk attempt.

Midway through the third quarter of Shawnee Mission North’s 50-44 win over rival Shawnee Mission East, Bradley went up for the dunk and his legs gave out from under him.

“There was a big old wet spot on the floor,” Bradley said. “I thought I had it. As soon as I went up (my feet gave out from under me). I couldn’t do anything but laugh.”

Bradley finished with 17 points, including eight-straight SM North points, which gave them the lead for good. Avante Williams led all scorers with 21, including all 10 in the third quarter.

With Shawnee Mission East not going away in the fourth quarter, the ball was in Bradley and Williams’s hands.

“We got tired of losing,” Bradley said. “The losses we lost we shouldn’t have lost. We came together as a team and got the job done.”

The win snapped a four-game losing streak, but it also made the Indians 1-0 at home. SM North only plays six games at the Fieldhouse this season, which makes those games all the more important.

Coach Steve Stitzer said it was the first home game since they won sub-state in March 2016.

“East comes in and they always give us a good game,” Stitzer said. “It happened last year both times we played them. The kids, I have to be happy for them digging deep and taking care of it.”

The story in the other locker room wasn’t as cheerful as SM East coach Shawn Hair said his team is limited right now. Stanley Morantz is out after having an emergency appendectomy during winter break; Andy Maddox has mono.

“We have a very limited bench,” Hair said. “Trevor (Thompson), Jack (Shoemann) and Kelyn (Bolton) played 32 minutes against Free State. Trevors played 32 again (Friday night). Those are guys would have logged big minutes, but we were in foul trouble.”

Shoemann finished with 16 points, while Thompson added 12. Hair loves how much of a competitor Thompson is. Thompson wants the ball in his hands to try and win the game as he scored six of his points in the final four minutes of the game.

Hair said a lot of the time the Lancers are beating themselves. They put the Indians in the one-and-one early in the first half. He played a zone to try and protect some of his players from foul trouble, but then they gave up easy buckets while playing the zone.

Hair would like to play man, but when Seamus Carroll is the first one off the bench and a guard is in foul trouble, SM East now has a surplus of forwards on the floor.

“It’s a hard position to be in,” Hair said. “We have to do a better job of coaching them up and I’ll take responsibility for those losses and we just have to move forward.”