Spotted in Prairie Village: A frosty bobcat

Reader Jerry Wilkinson was peering out his back window in Corinth Hills Thursday afternoon when this caught his eye:

Based on its size and facial features, Wilkinson said it looks to be a bobcat. Bobcat sightings are rare but not unheard of in Kansas City suburbia. A bobcat sighting in the northland prompted fears in 2010 when people mistook the big cat for a mountain lion. A family in southern Overland Park spotted one back in 2010 as well. More recently, bobcats have been seen in Shawnee and Lee’s Summit.

