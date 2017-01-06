Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Spotted in Prairie Village: A frosty bobcat

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 6, 2017 10:00 am · Comments

Reader Jerry Wilkinson was peering out his back window in Corinth Hills Thursday afternoon when this caught his eye:

Bobcat_PV_Backyard

Based on its size and facial features, Wilkinson said it looks to be a bobcat. Bobcat sightings are rare but not unheard of in Kansas City suburbia. A bobcat sighting in the northland prompted fears in 2010 when people mistook the big cat for a mountain lion. A family in southern Overland Park spotted one back in 2010 as well. More recently, bobcats have been seen in Shawnee and Lee’s Summit.

