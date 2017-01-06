Prairie Village requests that residents who still have Deffenbaugh carts alert company by Monday ahead of final pick up pass

The service issues that prompted Prairie Village to part ways with Deffenbaugh as its primary trash hauler are still causing headaches at city hall as Deffenbaugh pulls out of the city.

The company was to have picked up the large green trash and recycling bins it had issued to homeowners throughout the city after its final trash collection rounds here last week. But, according to Assistant City Administrator Wes Jordan, “There are several areas of the City where Deffenbaugh failed to collect several blocks of carts/and or trash.” What’s more, on many blocks where Deffenbaugh did send crews to remove the carts, a handful got left behind either because the homeowner failed to leave them out, or the crews inadvertently passed them by.

Now, city officials are working to inform residents who still have their carts that Deffenbaugh will be making a final pass to collect bins next week. But it won’t be making a block-by-block sweep of the entire city, as had initially been planned. Instead, it will only come to addresses where it has been informed carts remain. As such, city administrators are requesting that any resident who still has a Deffenbaugh cart alert the company prior to Monday. Here’s the message the city is putting out via Notify JOCO:

Deffenbaugh has notified the City of Prairie Village that they will recover remaining trash and recycling carts on Tuesday, January 10. Residents who still have the old carts in their possession MUST contact Deffenbaugh at 913-631-3300 or [email protected] before noon on Monday, January 9 to be included in the cart collection. Carts must be empty and at the curb at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

Jordan said the city is still working with Deffenbaugh on a plan to address any carts left behind after the Jan. 10 pick up.