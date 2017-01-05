Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Overland Park Police seeking man who robbed Shawnee Mission Parkway QuikTrip with gun

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 5, 2017 9:02 am · Comments

Overland Park Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed the QuikTrip at 7400 Shawnee Mission Parkway with a gun this morning. The robbery took place around 4:45 a.m.

Here’s the description from the department’s press release:

“The suspect was described as an African American male, 5’8″ to 5’11” in height in his late teens or early twenties last seen running north of the business.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6000 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

