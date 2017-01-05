Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Schneider’s record as Kansas passing leader is confirmed. Shawnee Mission North quarterback Will Schneider officially set the state record for passing yards in a career. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame tweeted a confirmation it verified Schneider’s 8,901 yards, surpassing Silver Lake’s Kyle Kruger (2000-03), who passed for 8,781 yards.

1889 Pizza Napoletana among magazine’s best restaurants list. 1889 Pizza Napoletana, the authentic Neapolitan pizza restaurant that opened in the Northwood shops this summer, is among Feast magazine’s list of the best new restaurants of 2016.

Johnson County Motor Vehicles office in Mission to open late next Thursday to accommodate active shooter training. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle office at 6000 Lamar in Mission will open late next Thursday, Jan. 12, so employees can participate in an all-staff training regarding active shooter situations. The office will open at 10 a.m. that day.

Yoder voted in favor of ethics office reforms in GOP’s closed-door meeting. Rep. Kevin Yoder voted in favor of the Republican caucus’s proposed changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics, which critics said would largely have stripped the office of its power to investigate allegations of unethical behavior. The House reversed course on the vote in favor of the changes, which was conducted in a closed-door meeting, after significant blowback from constituents. President-elect Trump criticized the Republicans’ efforts to focus on ethics oversight reform over other issues in a Tweet. [Jenkins and Yoder favor changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics — Topeka Capital-Journal]