Overland Park Police looking for help identifying suspect in Milburn area felony theft

Overland Park Police have issued a call for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a felony theft that took place in northeast Johnson County in mid-December.

Surveillance camera images show a white male driving an older model GMC truck that has been painted matte black. The felony theft in which the man is a suspect took place in the 4900 block of Mackey in the Milburn subdivision, just northwest of the intersection of 75th Street and Antioch.

Anyone with information about the theft or who may be able to help identify the suspect is encouraged to call the police at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.