Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Overland Park Police looking for help identifying suspect in Milburn area felony theft

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 4, 2017 10:51 am · Comments

Photo2

Overland Park Police have issued a call for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a felony theft that took place in northeast Johnson County in mid-December.

Surveillance camera images show a white male driving an older model GMC truck that has been painted matte black. The felony theft in which the man is a suspect took place in the 4900 block of Mackey in the Milburn subdivision, just northwest of the intersection of 75th Street and Antioch.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Anyone with information about the theft or who may be able to help identify the suspect is encouraged to call the police at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Photo1

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Overland Park, Police

Comments

Comments

Related

Overland Park Farmers Market pavilion.

Overland Park begins exploring idea of new downtown Farmers Market facility

Casey Lee Smith

Overland Park police searching for man who police say tried to strike officer with pickup truck near 80th and Antioch; officer fired shot during incident.

VanTrust Real Estate plans to implode this 10-story building at I-435 and Nall to make way for a new office development.

Dynamite ending planned for 10-story building along I-435 at Nall in Overland Park

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.