Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson County resumes property imaging project. A year ago, crews hired by the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office began slowly making their way around the county to photograph more than 187,000 parcels of property here. That work came to a temporary halt in June as heavy foliage hindered Tyler Technologies ability to document each property. On Tuesday, the county announced the company was resuming work on the project. Crews will be traveling in vehicles clearly marked to denote their work. [Appraiser’s Office restarts property imaging project — Johnson County Government website]

Shrine Bowl announces rosters including NEJC players.Bishop Miege, Shawnee Mission East and SM North each earned a roster spot as seniors Colin Grunhard, Trevor Thompson and Danny Pressler earned the honor. The 44th edition of the Shrine Bowl will be played in El Dorado at Butler Community College on July 29.

Man arrested for firing gun in Leawood. An Independence man is being held on $250,000 bond after being arrested for shooting a gun in the 4400 block of 112th Street in Leawood. The gunfire hit two homes, but no one was injured. [Gunfire hits two homes in Leawood, Independence man is facing charges — Kansas City Star]

Barn Players Jr. to debut production of Big this month. The Barn Players Jr., the youth troupe associated with the long-running Mission playhouse, will present their production of the musical “Big” this month. The show debuts Jan. 13 and runs through Jan. 22 with performances Friday through Saturday each week. More information is available on the Barn Players’ website.