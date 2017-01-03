Shawnee Mission Post’s State of the Union 2017

Welcome to 2017, friends. As we’ve made a habit the past few years, we like to kick off a fresh slate of 12 months with a look at where we’ve been over the previous 12 — and a few thoughts on where we hope to head.

Here we go:

Perhaps the most notable change on the site in 2016 was our name change back in April from the Prairie Village Post, as we had been known since inception, to the Shawnee Mission Post. It’s taken some getting used to, but we feel the new name is a much better reflection of our current coverage area.

2016 saw the site continue to make significant strides in overall traffic. The number of unique visitors on the site jumped from 731,182 in 2015 to 818,415 in 2016. That’s an increase of 12 percent. Not too shabby.

We also saw total sessions increase from 1,459,525 in 2015 to 1,586,925 in 2016, a jump of 9 percent.

Here’s a look at how total site traffic has grown since we launched back in 2010:

We also launched our first expansion site, the Blue Valley Post, last August. Unfortunately, we didn’t hit our goal for participants in our Founding Sponsors program for that site, and have made the decision to cease publication for 2017. Bummer.

However, we continue to hear from residents in communities neighboring our current northeast Johnson County footprint about their desire for community news coverage. We’re exploring options for increasing the amount of coverage we can provide for parts of Overland Park and Leawood in the Shawnee Mission West and Shawnee Mission South feeder areas. Keep an eye out in the coming months…

Thanks for reading. We look forward to continuing to bring you truly local news coverage of your community in 2017.