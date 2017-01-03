Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Lancer Dancers to hold annual clinic Jan. 8. The Lancer Dancers will hold their annual clinic this coming Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Shawnee Mission East. The event, which costs $35 per participant, provides students ages K through 8th grade the opportunity to practice a dance routine with SM East’s dance team. Clinic participants are then invited to perform with the Lancer Dancers during half time of Tuesday’s basketball game. The entry fee also includes a tee shirt, a snack during the clinic, and admission for the participant to the Tuesday basketball game. Click here to register.

Former Lancer basketball player breaks conference record. Shawnee Mission East alumnus and current Northwest Missouri State senior Zach Schneider has set a record for most three pointers made in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Schneider has made 302 shots from beyond the arc and counting. The previous record was held by Steve Schieppe from Truman State who had 300 from 1987-91.

Westwood man saves neighbor after noticing paper not picked up. Westwood resident John Connelly most likely saved a life last week when he alerted police that he couldn’t get his elderly neighbor to open the door. Connelly suspected something was wrong when he noticed she hadn’t picked up her morning newspapers. When police entered the house, they found the women had fallen and was unable to right herself. Police believe she had been immobile for three days. She is now in the hospital in stable condition. [Westwood man saves neighbor after smart observation — KSHB]

WDAF profiles Bishop Miege senior who has overcome physical limitations, is heading to college. Last week WDAF’s Meryl Lin McKean revisited a subject she met back in 2000, current Bishop Miege senior Brenden Hill. Hill was born with a series of defects that hindered the development of his rib cage and spine. With the help of donations from McKean’s viewers back in 2000, Hill’s family was able to pay for surgery to implant titanium ribs that would allow his lungs to function more normally. Hill tells McKean he’s planning to go to college this fall. [Toddler who captured Kansas Citians’ hearts in 2000 will soon go to college — WDAF]

Fairway reminds residents to register dogs. Fairway put out a reminder in its latest newsletter reminding residents to register their dogs by March 31 to avoid a late penalty. All dogs over the age of 6 months, including foster dogs, must be licensed through city hall. For more information, call 913-262-0350.