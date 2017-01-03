Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Major work wraps on project to remake entrance to Prairie Village Municipal Complex

The new entrance to the Prairie Village Municipal Complex features an accessible ramp.

The entrance to Prairie Village City Hall has a new, accessible entrance after major work wrapped up in late December on renovations to replace deteriorating infrastructure outside the building.

The Prairie Village City Council started considering options for replacing the aging patio between city hall and the police station in early 2016, but balked at the nearly $800,000 price tag associated with the original project proposals. The governing body eventually settled on a stripped down renovation plan that did away with a little-utilized swath of brick paving in favor of a landscaped yard. The new entrance features an accessible ramp that makes it possible for people using wheelchairs or other aids to get to the level of the police station and city hall entrance much more directly than was possible before.

“The entrance infrastructure (retaining walls, fountain, concrete) were failing and in need of repair/replacement,” said Prairie Village Public Works Project Manager Melissa Prenger. “The replacement of them provided an opportunity to integrate an accessible entrance to the front of City Hall.”

Prenger said there are a few finishing touches on the project that crews will address when weather allows. The final items should not necessitate the closing of the building entrances for any length of time. The project budget was $430,000.

