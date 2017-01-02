Therese Rita Angeline Costello Holman, 92

Therese Rita Angeline Costello Holman, “Terry”, 92, of Fairway, KS passed away peacefully in her home on December 25, 2016 encircled by the love of her family and friends.

Born to the late Charles Russell and Angeline (nee Lysiak) Costello in Chicago, Terry moved to Kansas City in 1953 where she raised her family of seven children. She was a fun-loving spirit who relished singing, dancing and sharing a cunning pun. Ever the entertainer, you could count on Terry riding a broom through the halls of Highlands Elementary school on Halloween to delight the students and staff. She worked at Waid’s Restaurant in Prairie Village for about 30 years where she greeted and served customers with a smile, garnering multiple awards as “Hostess of the Year” in the Kansas City area. She was a kind, generous, tender-hearted soul who devoted her life to her family and whose love, laughter and joy touched so many.

Therese is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ludwig Holman, and loving daughter Donna Holman.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

She is survived by her children Donald (Nancy) Holman of Indianapolis; Irene (John) Doll of Shawnee; Joseph (Alicia) of Sedona; Lucille (Neal) Bever of Prairie Village; Audrey (Lisa) Holman of Fairway; Howard (Jill) Holman of Little Rock; daughter-in-law Vickie Hollingsworth of Mission; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on January 14, 2017 at St. Agnes church. Visitation will begin with a rosary at 9:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 10:00. Internment will be conducted at Mount Moriah Cemetery at 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Agnes Parish in Roeland Park or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CremationCenterKC.com

Arrangements: Cremation Center of Kansas City; 913-384-5566