Prairie Village’s Benton House getting new name as 2017 begins

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 30, 2016 8:00 am · Comments

The assisted living community opened on the site of the former Somerset Elementary School back in 2013 will be getting a new name Jan. 1 as the result of an ownership change for its parent company.

Benton House Assisted Living and Memory Care of Prairie Village will be rebranded as Addington Place as 2017 begins, as will the metro’s two other Benton House locations in Lee’s Summit and Shoal Creek.

The properties were recently acquired by Clayton, Mo.,-based Cedarhurst Living, which operates a variety of senior living communities in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Benton House was previously operated by Georgia-based Principal Senior Living Group.

The Benton House name has been stripped from the exterior signage on the property.

