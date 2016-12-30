Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Mission reminds residents that Deffenbaugh pickup schedule won’t be delayed by New Year’s holiday. Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on the weekend this year has thrown a minor wrinkle in the way Deffenbaugh is handling waste pickup in some northeast Johnson County neighborhoods. Typically when there’s a holiday, Deffenbaugh will bump its normal pickup schedule back a day. But with Christmas and New Year’s Days on the weekend, the company is keeping its standard pickup schedule in Mission. “Regular service schedules will be maintained, so residents should not wait to set out their items an extra day,” said Mission Public Information Officer Emily Randel.

Yard waste pickups backed up in Roeland Park. WCA/Town & Country has alerted the city of Roeland Park that there has been a delay in yard waste pickups from Thursday and Friday, but the company expects to be caught up by the end of the day Saturday.

Re-elected State Board of Education member set to address NEJC Conservatives. District 2 State Board of Education member Steve Roberts, who won his second term in office in November with a victory over challenger Chris Cindric, will be the featured speaker at the January meeting of the NEJC Conservatives. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at O’Neill’s Restaurant & Bar.

