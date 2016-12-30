Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Counting down the most read Shawnee Mission Post stories of 2016: Driving through concrete, administrator raises and upset arts teachers

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 30, 2016 11:55 am · Comments
A wrecker begins pulling the car out of the concrete on Roe.

Yesterday and Wednesday we brought you the bottom two-thirds of our most-read stories of 2016 list. Today, let’s unveil the top three:

3.) SM East orchestra teacher says 30-year career coming to an end as a result of conflict over district support for the arts

Shawnee Mission East orchestra teacher Jonathan Lane decided in March to reject a contract offer that he said would have required him to take on new tasks without additional compensation. The decision — and a letter he sent to orchestra parents — set off a debate about support for the arts in the school district.

2.) As district leaders talked publicly about financial strains, Shawnee Mission board approved substantial raises for administrators

News that the Shawnee Mission School Board had approved significant raises for the district’s top administrators at the same time leaders were commenting publicly on the district’s financial strains in 2015 drew widespread criticism from district staff and patrons.

3.) Car cuts around construction barricade on Roe Ave. in Roeland Park, sticks a landing in fresh concrete.

Those barriers are there for a reason, people.

