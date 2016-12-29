Purveyor of healthy prepared meals, Eat Fit Go opens 2nd KC location at Corinth Square

Northeast Johnson County residents looking for a place to grab a healthy meal on the go have a convenient new location to hit up at Corinth Square.

Eat Fit Go, which offers more than two dozen options for ready-to-pick-up meals that have no preservatives and have never been frozen, opened its second Kansas City-area location on Thursday. The company’s new Corinth Square store is in the space previously occupied by Pride Cleaners next to Rose Nails.

Eric Bird, one of the company’s five owners, said Prairie Village proved an attractive location for the group because of its health-conscious residents are their target market.

“It’s a healthy community,” Bird said. “With the parks over there, the demographic is our type of demographic, so coming here was a no brainer.”

Based in Omaha, Eat Fit Go opened its first location in February and now has nine locations across Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. The first KC location is at Hawthorne Plaza in Overland Park. The company is at work building out its third area story at 48th and Main near the Plaza. It also will open a location in Westwood at 47th and Rainbow in the coming months.

Bird said the concept for Eat Fit Go is to be the opposite of what most people think of when they think of prepared foods.

“I’m sure you’re familiar with the frozen food aisle, full of preservatives and sodium and all that other stuff,” he said. “We’re the opposite of that. Everything is made fresh daily, never frozen, low sodium, no artificial ingredients and very low in sugar.”

Among the more popular items ready for purchase in the store’s refrigerator are a variety of salads, fajita bowls and breakfast tacos. There are meals to meet a variety of fitness goals and palette preferences, from simple fare for kids to high-protein offerings for athletes. Eat Fit Go has a central kitchen in downtown Kansas City, Mo., that prepares and delivers fresh meals to its locations each day. Prices range from $4.75 for snack offerings up to $10.75 for large entrees.

You can find the full menu here. The Corinth location will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.