Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Business Journal recaps history of Mission Gateway fits and starts. As part of its Year in Review, the Kansas City Business Journal has a piece this week that gives the year-by-year history of the Mission Gateway Development going back to 2004, when Copaken White & Blitt floated a proposal to replace the Mission Mall with a Walmart Supercenter. [From flounder to finish: It’s been a wild year for Mission Gateway — Kansas City Business Journal]

Noon Year’s Eve party coming to Roleand Park Community Center Saturday. Johnson County Parks and Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department will for the third year in a row be putting on a midday celebration of the new year to “show that you don’t have to stay up late or pack into a crowded restaurant to ring in 2017.” Starting at 11 a.m., the two-and-a-half hour party features a catered lunch and a live performance by jazz duo Stan Kesler and Kathleen Holeman. The cost is $18 per person. You can find registration information here.

Seven area football players land on USA Today all-state team. Bishop Miege earned six spots on USA Today’s ALL-USA Kansas Football Team, which was announced yesterday. Stag wide receiver Jafar Armstrong was named the offensive player of the year. Joining him on the first team are teammates quarterback Carter Putz, offensive lineman Colin Grunhard and Shawnee Mission East’s Trevor Thompson, who made it as a defensive back. [2016 ALL-USA Kansas Football Team]

Pitch criticizes Shawnee Mission Superintendent in year-end list. The Pitch this week published what it billed as a “dump list” — things the staff would be put out “to be hauled away forever” — for 2016, and Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Jim Hinson was among those targeted. Citing the raise he and his top assistants received in 2015 and his controversial stance on teachers wearing safety pins, The Pitch said Hinson’s brand has been tarnished “perhaps irreparably.” [The Dump List: The 2016 players we’d set out by the curb if we could — The Pitch]

