NEJC schools among participants in new program to train teachers in working with culturally and linguistically diverse students

Several northeast Johnson County schools are among the sites for a new program that will bring experts in educating culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) students to Shawnee Mission schools to train teachers.

Earlier this month, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education approved an agreement with Kansas State University and Professor Socorro Herrera, PhD, for a series of professional development trainings for teachers at 10 district schools. Briarwood Elementary, Crestview Elementary and Shawnee Mission North are among the schools where teachers will receive the training.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

“…[P]articipating teachers will learn to begin their lessons with an emphasis on the CLD student’s sociocultural, linguistic, cognitive, and academic assets and needs, as well as the knowledge and experiences that he/she brings to the classroom and to particular lesson topics,” reads the agreement. “Teachers will learn research-based, responsive strategies that will support them to differentiate instruction throughout each phase of the lesson cycle for enhanced individual and collective learning outcomes.”

The district will pay costs not to exceed $45,000 for the trainings. Part of the funding for the program will come from grants received by the district, Superintendent Jim Hinson told the school board. The trainings will be delivered during the 2016-17 school year.