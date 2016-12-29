Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Here’s what committees NEJC lawmakers will be serving on for the 2017 legislative session

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 29, 2016 11:00 am · Comments
Barbara Bollier, a retired physician, was removed from the House Health Committee in 2015 for her support of Medicaid expansion. She'll be vice chair of a Senate committee that deals with health issues in 2017.

Barbara Bollier, a retired physician, was removed from the House Health Committee in 2015 for her support of Medicaid expansion. She’ll be vice chair of a Senate committee that deals with health issues in 2017.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Senate President Susan Wagle have set committee assignments for the 2017 legislative session. Here’s where northeast Johnson County’s delegation will be spending their time:

Sen. Barbara Bollier (R): Commerce; Education; Public Health and Welfare. Bollier will be serving as the vice chair on the Public Health and Welfare Committee. Sen. Vicki Schmidt, a Topeka resident and pharmacist by training, will chair the committee. Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist, was kicked off the House Health and Human Services Comittee in 2015 by then-Speaker Ray Merrick along with two other moderates who also favored Medicaid expansion.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Rep. Stephanie Clayton (R): Commerce, Labor and Economic Development; Federal and State Affairs; Social Services Budget. Clayton will service as the vice chair of the Social Services Budget Committee. Wichita-area Rep. Brenda Landwehr will service as chair.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley (D): Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget; Children and Seniors; Education.

Rep. Melissa Rooker (R): Education; K-12 Budget; Federal and State Affairs. See our story from yesterday for more on Rooker’s return to the Education Committee after a two-year absence.

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (D): Commerce, Labor and Economic Development; Veterans and Military; Education.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Capitol Update, Topeka

Comments

Comments

Related

Rep. Melissa Rooker at Monday's UCS Johnson County forum.

Left off for past 2 years, NEJC Republicans set to return to House, Senate education committees

Communities in Northeast Johnson County are not lockstep in following a new state law on political yard signs.

Northeast Johnson County communities differ on response to new state law governing political yard signs

Candidates for state office in Northeast Johnson County attended a forum Saturday hosted by the SME PTA

Candidates at Shawnee Mission PTA forum support increased funding for education

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.