Here’s what committees NEJC lawmakers will be serving on for the 2017 legislative session

House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Senate President Susan Wagle have set committee assignments for the 2017 legislative session. Here’s where northeast Johnson County’s delegation will be spending their time:

Sen. Barbara Bollier (R): Commerce; Education; Public Health and Welfare. Bollier will be serving as the vice chair on the Public Health and Welfare Committee. Sen. Vicki Schmidt, a Topeka resident and pharmacist by training, will chair the committee. Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist, was kicked off the House Health and Human Services Comittee in 2015 by then-Speaker Ray Merrick along with two other moderates who also favored Medicaid expansion.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Rep. Stephanie Clayton (R): Commerce, Labor and Economic Development; Federal and State Affairs; Social Services Budget. Clayton will service as the vice chair of the Social Services Budget Committee. Wichita-area Rep. Brenda Landwehr will service as chair.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley (D): Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget; Children and Seniors; Education.

Rep. Melissa Rooker (R): Education; K-12 Budget; Federal and State Affairs. See our story from yesterday for more on Rooker’s return to the Education Committee after a two-year absence.

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (D): Commerce, Labor and Economic Development; Veterans and Military; Education.