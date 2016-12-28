Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

The Little Gym coming to The Prairie Village Shops, plans to open this spring

Posted by Kevin Collison  · December 28, 2016 8:00 am · Comments
Little Gym staff and students participating in "Handstands Around the World" in 2015. Photo via Facebook.

The Little Gym is opening up its first Kansas City area franchise at The Prairie Village Shops and will occupy the last remaining vacant space at the shopping center.

The children’s activity center describes itself as the “world’s premier experiential and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 years.” The Little Gym was founded in 1976 in Bellevue, Wash. by Robin Wes. There are now 300 worldwide.

“We’re excited to be setting up shop in Prairie Village,” Brooke Condie, local owner and gym director, said in a statement. “This area is such a great place to raise kids and we can’t wait to start hosting activities and having fun.”

The Prairie Village location will offer weekly classes, season camps, birthday parties, practice time and other learning events. It will open at 6931 Tomahawk Rd. next to Spangler’s and Brookside Optical.

Michelle Pitsenberger, regional property manager for First Washington Realty, Inc. the owner of the Village Shops, said The Little Gym will occupy the last vacant space at the center. It’s scheduled to open this spring.

“We love the idea of giving kids a safe place to be active and explore their physical abilities,” Pitsenberger said in a statement. “Partnering with The Little Gym will give local kids a great opportunity to build confidence and have lots of fun.”

