Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 28, 2016 7:00 am · Comments

Mission caps off 2016 with year in review video. The city of Mission recapped the many community events and accomplishments the city saw this year with a review video, embedded above.

Crick Camera to close its doors in January. Crick Camera, one of just two full-service camera shops operating in the KC area, will close its doors in January. The store is on State Line Road in Kansas City, Mo., just across from Weltner Park in Prairie Village. [With Crick closing, just one full-service camera shop remains in KC — Kansas City Business Journal]

