Counting down the most read Shawnee Mission Post stories of 2016: New construction, political dividing lines and churches making a stand

It’s that time of year, dearest readers. That time of year in which school’s out, city meeting calendars are empty, and we consequently look to fill space by recapping the most read stories of 2016! Huzzah!

So let’s hop in the wayback machine and start our review of the 10 most read stories on the ol’ Shawnee Mission Post these past 12 months. Here we go…

10: In Prairie Village, new-construction houses going for $700K — and sitting next to homes valued at $200K

It’s been hard to miss the wave of teardown-rebuild projects sweeping across northeast Johnson County lately — and the price tag on the freshly built homes has raised more than a few eyebrows. In February, we took a look at the most recent appraised values of a handful of homes that were torn down and what the new homes going in on the lots were selling for. People were interested. So they read.

9: Results of 2016 election show Interstate 435 the clear political boundary in Johnson County

A visualization of this year’s presidential election results from precincts in Johnson County makes clear that Interstate 435 represents a sharp dividing line between more conservative voters outside the loop and more moderate and liberal voters inside.

8: Prairie Village church stands with minister who is defying United Methodist rules on homosexuality

Asbury United Methodist Church’s decision to stand by embattled Edgerton pastor Cynthia Meyer, who came out as a lesbian in defiance of Methodist church doctrine, drew the attention of thousands of readers.