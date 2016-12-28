2016 Year in Review: Trio of athletes stand out from the rest

Today’s theme in the year in the review is threes as we have three days remaining in the year. We’ll look at a trio of athletes, with one whose accomplishments are a trifecta.

We begin with Bishop Miege senior Cailey Grunhard, who has signed to swim at Notre Dame next year. Grunhard had quite the year as she broke three state records at the state meet in Topeka in May.

Grunhard first broke the 100-yard fly in 53.64 in preliminaries and then the next day she swam a 53.26, which was her second record of the day. The Stags kicked off the final meet with a 1:47.99 in the 200-yard medley relay. She then captured another individual state title as she swam a record 55.15 in the 100-yard back.

But that’s not all Grunhard did this year. She swam the 100-yard meter butterfly at the US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb., in June. While she didn’t make it to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the future is bright for the future Fighting Irish swimmer.

While Grunhard is eight months away from her first semester on campus, Michael Weathers finished up his first semester at Miami University.

As we profiled last week, Weathers is one of the best-scoring freshmen in the country. Weathers helped lead the Shawnee Mission North basketball team to its first state title in 63 years.

Weathers, a three-star recruit by rivals, was being courted by some more prominent programs in the country, but he decided to head to Oxford, Ohio, to play with his twin brother Marcus.

I’m sure those programs wished they’d offered both instead of just Michael.

And finally, we move on from the college ranks like Shawnee Mission East alumnus Joey Wentz did. Wentz was slated to go to Virginia, but forwent once the Atlanta Braves drafted him.

Touted as a top 20 prospect, the Braves selected Wentz with the 40th overall pick in the Lottery Round A, which came between rounds one and two.

Wentz helped the Lancers to the program’s third state title and the first since 1995. In his first season of pro baseball, Wentz started 12 games last year — four with the Gulf Coast League Braves and eight with Danville — going 1-4 with a 3.68 ERA. He gave up 34 hits, something he rarely did his senior season at SM East, but didn’t allow a single long ball.

Wentz finished the season with the Danville Braves (Rookie Ball). He’ll most likely start next season in Rome, Ga, with the Rome Braves (A).

We’re halfway through the countdown. Come back tomorrow as we continue the countdown. Comment below for what you think might be next on the list.