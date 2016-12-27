Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 27, 2016 7:00 am · Comments

The Johnson family accepting Concorde's donation. Photo courtesy Concorde Career College.

NEJC Concorde Career College office collects more than 1,000 socks for charity. The staff of the Mission Concorde Career College Campus Support Center collected and donated 1,266 socks to a local non-profit that honors the memory of an 8-year-old Merriam boy who died of cancer earlier this year. Dominic Johnson’s family founded Dominic’s Sock it to Cancer as a way to provide kids fighting a variety of illnesses with comfortable foot coverings. (Johnson, who was honored by the Merriam Police Department prior to his passing, hated hospital socks). With Concorde’s donation, the group has now collected more than 3,000 pairs of socks. Its initial goal was 500.

Miege grad Dave Doeren collects bowl win. Bishop Miege graduate Dave Doeren, now the coach of the North Carolina State University football team, helped steer the Wolfpack to a 41-17 victory over Vanderbilt Monday in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.

