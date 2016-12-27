Here’s where you can get rid of that Christmas tree in northeast Johnson County

Let’s face it, people: That Christmas tree’s moment of glory has passed. So if you’re looking to divest yourself of that drying husk in your living room, here are options for residents across NEJC:

FROM OUR SPONSORS: Prairie Village : The city has tree recycling drop-off points for residents at Porter, Franklin and Taliaferro Parks. “Trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, stands, metal nails, etc. as these items will damage the chipping machine,” reads the city’s website. “Residents may take the chips for their own use.” Additionally, Republic, the city’s new waste hauler, will pick up trees as part of residents’ normal trash pick up the first two weeks of January. If a tree is taller than six feet, it must be cut in half for Republic to pick it up. More info is here.

: The city has tree recycling drop-off points for residents at Porter, Franklin and Taliaferro Parks. “Trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, stands, metal nails, etc. as these items will damage the chipping machine,” reads the city’s website. “Residents may take the chips for their own use.” Additionally, Republic, the city’s new waste hauler, will pick up trees as part of residents’ normal trash pick up the first two weeks of January. If a tree is taller than six feet, it must be cut in half for Republic to pick it up. More info is here. Overland Park : Residents in the northern part of the city have access to a city-sponsored tree recycling drop off spot at Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch. Residents can drop their trees off in the designated location during daylight hours through Sunday, Jan. 8. More information is here.

: Residents in the northern part of the city have access to a city-sponsored tree recycling drop off spot at Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch. Residents can drop their trees off in the designated location during daylight hours through Sunday, Jan. 8. More information is here. Merriam : Merriam offers a one-time tree pickup program for residents during the week of Jan. 3. Which day the hauler will come by to remove your tree depends on what part of the city you live in. Check out the city’s overview on the tree disposal plans for details about when the haulers are coming to which parts of the city.

: Merriam offers a one-time tree pickup program for residents during the week of Jan. 3. Which day the hauler will come by to remove your tree depends on what part of the city you live in. Check out the city’s overview on the tree disposal plans for details about when the haulers are coming to which parts of the city. Mission : Deffenbaugh will pick up trees that have been cleared of all decorations as part of residents’ normal trash day in the weeks following Christmas. Trees must be less than six feet tall.

: Deffenbaugh will pick up trees that have been cleared of all decorations as part of residents’ normal trash day in the weeks following Christmas. Trees must be less than six feet tall. Westwood : Trash haulers will pick up trees as part of normal yard waste removal through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Trees must be free of all decorations.

: Trash haulers will pick up trees as part of normal yard waste removal through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Trees must be free of all decorations. Roeland Park : Residents can recycle their Christmas trees at the old pool location at 48th Street and Roe Boulevard through Jan. 27. The city does not have curbside pickup for trees.

: Residents can recycle their Christmas trees at the old pool location at 48th Street and Roe Boulevard through Jan. 27. The city does not have curbside pickup for trees. Fairway: WCA/Town and Country Disposal will be picking up Christmas trees as part of residents’ regular waste removal schedule this week. The trees will be taken for composting at the company’s facility. Trees must be free of all decorations to be picked up.

And remember, if you’re prepared to make a hike, you can always dispose of your trees through Jan. 31 at the county’s recycling dropoff spot at Shawnee Mission Park.