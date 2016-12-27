Geraldine Mae (Kahl) Schreiner, 103

Geraldine Schreiner, 103, of Mission, KS, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2016. Jerry was a resident of Bickford Senior Living at Mission Springs since June, 2011.

Jerry was born December 9, 1913 in Kansas City, MO to the late Grover Cleveland and Anna (Toothaker) Kahl. On Easter Sunday, April 1, 1934 she married Van Willis Barr from Butler, MO. This union produced two sons, Gerald Willis Barr and William Michael Barr. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings; brother William Grover Kahl and sisters Blanch Schofield, and Frances Chinn, two husbands; Van Willis Barr and Peter B. (Cy) Schreiner, and one son, William Michael Barr. She is survived by her son, Gerald W. Barr of Albuquerque, NM, one granddaughter, Kelly K. Hellmann and husband, Steve of Sturgeon Bay, WI, one grandson, Gregory M. Barr, and wife, Cheryl,Barr, and two great-grandsons, Jarrett and Braden Barr of Casper, WY.

Jerry graduated from Kansas City’s Westport High School in 1930 and the Kansas City Junior College in 1932. Upon graduating from college, she began working for the Pierson & Ferguson Chemical Co., the start of a 49 year working career. During WWII, Jerry used her administrative skills in support of Chrysler’s war effort in Kansas City, KS. After WWII, she joined her father’s manufacturing representative firm, Grover C. Kahl and Son, in 1946. She continued working there until 1950 when she started her own Secretarial Service. Jerry was the owner and operator of Jerry Schreiner Secretarial Service in downtown Kansas City, MO until her retirement ar age 75. She and her sister, Francis Chinn, successfully operated her secretarial service business for 35 years.

Jerry was very active in sports, having won several tennis and golf trophies in her teens and early adult years She continued to play golf into her retirement. Retirement allowed time for her to follow more relaxing past times, i.e. traveling and flower gardening. Her dedicated gardening efforts lead her to be awarded the 2004 Kansas City Beautiful “the George” Award for the most beautiful yard in the Volker neighborhood when she was 91 years old.

Jerry will be missed by her many friends. She was generous with her time and resources. She always had a smile on her face and never met a person that she did not like. She always looked on the bright side and seldom complained. She often said that she had wonderful parents and a wonderful life. Her life motto was “I did it my way”. A friend of Jerry’s stated ” Jerry has the most loving, kind and gentle heart and soul. I will miss her laugh and her calling me dear. She is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Jerry will be remembered as a beautiful lady we were lucky to have known.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Heart Association or to the Countryside Christian Church on Nall Avenue in Mission, KS. Memorial services will be held during January at Countryside Christian Church. Geraldine chose cremation and internment in the family plot at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CremationCenterKC.com

Arrangements: Cremation Center of Kansas City, 4926 Johnson Drive, Roeland Park, KS; 913-384-5566.