Posted by Jay Senter  · December 23, 2016 7:00 am

Shawnee Mission earns five star rating from CMS. Merriam’s Shawnee Mission Medical Center is the only hospital in the Kansas City area to earn a five star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The rankings use measure in seven categories to rank hospitals in terms of the quality of care they provide. “We are proud to be the only hospital in the Kansas City area to earn five stars for the third consecutive ranking,” said SMH’s Chief Medical Officer Larry Botts, MD. “Our nurses, physicians and entire staff have been very proud of this achievement, and their outstanding work is why we’ve continued to receive the highest possible rating.”

Shawnee Mission East freshman named to All-American team. Middle infielder Robert Moore hasn’t played a single inning for the Lancer baseball team, but the hype is already there as Moore was named to the 14u Perfect Game Tournament All-American Team. During spring, summer and fall events, Moore batted .429 while scoring 17 runs and driving in 13 RBIs. He is the son of Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

