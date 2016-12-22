The Roasterie to open cafe in Woodside Village development in Westwood

The Roasterie is planning to open its fifth cafe in the Kansas City area this March at the Woodside Village development in Westwood.

The 2,462 square-foot cafe will accommodate seating for 77 people inside and 24 on a covered patio. The Kansas City-based coffee roaster also recently announced it’s opening a cafe in the Corrigan Station office project in downtown Kansas City.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the energizing of this iconic neighborhood,” Danny O’Neill, founder of The Roasterie, said in a statement.

O’Neill said the new cafe will serve residents, Woodside Village members and tenants, and visitors with “hand picked local products.”

Blair Tanner, the developer of Woodside Village, welcomed The Roasterie announcement. The new cafe will join Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Ulah men’s store, Eat Fit Go and Shelby Herrick Salon as retail tenants at the development.

“A critical focus of Woodside Village, besides invigorating an established urban neighborhood, is to provide key amenities to residents and tenants and the Westwood neighborhood in general,” Tanner said in a statement.

The new cafe will emphasize “signature” beverages including espresso and tea. Coffee equipment and accessories also will be sold. The designer of the new cafe is Hufft Projects.

The initial phase of the Woodside development includes 91 apartments. Tanner has said the next phase will be the $20 million expansion of the health club.

Once that is completed, a second phase, across 47th Place, will add more than 200 more residential units to the mix along with additional retail.

The Roasterie had a short-lived presence in northeast Johnson County with an in-store coffee shop that opened as part of the remodeling of the Corinth Square Hen House in 2013. That operation closed and was replaced by a Starbucks last summer.