Shawnee Mission North boys basketball surprises six-year-old Bo Macan’s family

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · December 22, 2016 9:00 am · Comments
The Shawnee Mission North basketball team poses for a picture with a few Macan family members after they surprised the Macans with a little Christmas gift.

Carolyn Macan received a text message late Wednesday morning from Annette Hensley asking if she could come up to the Shawnee Mission North fieldhouse; the boys basketball team had a surprise.

Macan had no idea what was in store.

“(Maybe) sit on the bench with them,” Macan said. “The boys are so great. This team, everybody at this school is so welcoming and accepting. They’ll take the kids under their wing and do whatever they want. I honestly didn’t know.”

What Macan received was a Christmas card and a generous amount of gift cards so they can have an enjoyable Christmas.

What she wants is for her six-year-old son Bo to wake up at home on Sunday morning, which is why he was absent from the presentation yesterday afternoon.

Bo has a genetic disorder, which doctors have dubbed ‘Bo Syndrome.’ It includes Type I diabetes, chronic diarrhea, growth hormone deficiency, thyroid problems, seizures, and chronic lung disease. He also has granulomas on his lungs, liver and in his bone marrow. The granulomas are an infection that will never go away. He also suffers from Immunoglobulin A (IngA) which causes infections to set in faster but also won’t allow his body to ﬁght them off.

“Not good,” Macan said of how Bo is feeling at the moment. “We’re trying to prevent him from being in the hospital Christmas day. That’s my biggest fear having three other kids is him not waking up Christmas morning at home. He’s at home with his nurse, quarantined. He hasn’t left the house in a couple of weeks. Just low counts this time of the year; lots of yucky stuff going around.”

Macan can’t imagine waking up Christmas morning in the hospital, because it’s been tradition of them waking up at home.

Santa has some surprises for Bo too. Sources say Bo will receive Legos and Nerf guns.

“I told him we can go in any time after noon on Christmas day,” Macan said. “We have to be home Christmas morning.”

