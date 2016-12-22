Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 22, 2016 7:00 am · Comments

Shawnee Mission East grad among “100 Influential People” honored by American Occupational Therapy Association. SM East graduate Mary Jane Youngstrom, OT, MS, OTR, FAOTA, is one of 100 individuals honored by the American Occupational Therapy Association as part of its centennial celebrations heading into 2017. Younstrom, who retired from a career as an assistant professor at Rockhurst University in 2013, was instrumental in the creation of the Occupational Therapy Practice Framework, one of the profession’s foundational guides. [KU has strong presence among AOTA’s ‘100 Influential People’ list — University of Kansas Medical Center]

Airbnb generating thousands for hosts in Roeland Park, Mission. Numbers released by Airbnb, the online host-and-guest matching service, show that northeast Johnson County is seeing considerable traffic from the company. Roeland Park hosts earned $67,000 this year, and Mission hosts earned $44,000. [Airbnb guests pour millions into KC hosts’ pockets — Kansas City Star]

Bollier voices concern with Brownback’s unwillingness to reconsider campus carry. Incoming NEJC Sen. Barbara Bollier told media outlets this week that she is upset with news that Gov. Sam Brownback appears unwilling to reconsider the bill passed last session that would allow concealed carry of firearms on state university campuses. Bollier has been working with fellow Senator Tom Hawk on a bill that would repeal the campus carry bill. [Gov. Brownback “not rethinking” campus gun law despite opposition — KSHB]

