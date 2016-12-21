Post Office explains delivery problems over the weekend in at least part of Prairie Village

Households in the Indian Fields neighborhood of Prairie Village reported no mail deliveries both Saturday and Monday, and a U.S. Postal Service official said the problems were due to the icy wintry weather.

More than a dozen people responded to a Nextdoor social media web inquiry from an Indian Fields resident, saying they experienced the same issue with their mail deliveries.

Here’s the response from Peter Nowacki, a spokesman for the Post Office:

“The issue was related to employee safety. In the aftermath of Friday and Saturday’s snow/ice storm in the area, the Postal Service has delivered mail as best possible Saturday and Monday. The weather, coupled with heavy holiday mail and package volumes, did slow the pace of delivery.

“We concluded delivery once darkness fell to help ensure employee safety. The carriers are out again and we expect to be fully caught up by the end of the day Tuesday.

To prevent slip/trip incidents and provide the best service possible, we are asking for the assistance of our customers.

“Letter carriers are advised to use good judgment when attempting to deliver to addresses where ice and snow are not cleared. They are not allowed to dismount from their vehicles to deliver when the approach to the mailbox is blocked by snow and ice.”

Some tips:

-Customers are asked to clear enough snow from curbside boxes so the carrier may approach, deliver the mail and leave without danger or backing the vehicle.

-Walkways need to be cleared so as to allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips and falls.

Steps – especially painted wood — must be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair.